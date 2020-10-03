Boxer Amir And Faryal Met Zohra Shah’s Family Who Was ‘Tortured to Death’

Amir Khan and his wife Faryal Makhdoom met the family of Zohra Shah in Islamabad today (2nd October 2020), inviting them to be guests of honor at a major boxing event this weekend.

Boxer Amir Khan And Faryal Met Zohra Shah’s Family Who Was ‘Tortured to Death’

“I hope his attendance raises awareness around the case and reminds those in positions of power that they can make a difference. The world is waiting on a verdict and we want justice to be served” said Amir Khan.

Zohra Shah’s case shocked the world in June, eight-year-old Zohra was tortured and brutally murdered.

Amir and Faryal have been supporting the family since, covering their basic living costs and guiding them towards earning a sustainable income.

Trial proceedings in the Shah case will commence on October 10th at

the Model Court Rawalpindi. Despite their best efforts, the suspects in this case have repeatedly been refused bail and remain detained at Adiala jail.

With the Amir Khan Foundation recently launching a child protection fund to help safeguard youngsters in Pakistan, Amir said:

“It was important for Faryal and I to see justice served. We didn’t want the family to feel pressured to accept a financial settlement, which so often happens in Pakistan. Fortunately, the family want justice for Zohra as much as us, and their commitment to our cause is hugely important” – Amir Khan.

The Foundation is currently holding talks with stakeholders across Pakistan and internationally in an effort to find long-term solutions. “We all feel ashamed by Pakistan’s record on the treatment of children, and it is critical that we fight this evil once and for all,” added Amir.