‘Both Mum and Daughter Are Greedy For Money’: Aamir Liaquat’s Ex-wife Slams

Bushra Iqbal, ex-wife of late National Assembly member and televangelist Aamir Liaquat Hussain, on Sunday slammed Salma Bibi, the mother of the Amir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah.

“Dania and her mother had already tarnished Aamir’s honor,” Bushra said in response of Salma Bibi’s accusations “They humiliated him and now they are after me.”

The ex-wife of a well-known TV personality claimed that she was constantly monitoring everything, including Dania’s mother’s statements.

“Firstly, those who did not care about Aamir’s honor don’t know its meaning. Why would they think about our dignity? She obviously has to save her daughter, so she’ll say something,” Bushra said.

Liaquat’s ex-wife went on to say that the stories Salma has been concocting will work outside the court, not before the court.

Comparing how much her ex-husband’s mother-in-law speaks in front of journalists to how she remains silent in the courtroom, Bushra said that it is because she has no evidence to produce for her claims.

Recently, Liaquat’s mother-in-law explained to reporters outside a Karachi court that her

daughter is a widow and has the right. She reaffirmed her position on the legislator’s death, calling it a murder and calling for an autopsy. “What makes Bushra stop? These individuals are accusing us of being responsible for Aamir’s death.” Salma remarked.

“Aamir’s son saw marks of injuries on while bathing his body, which is why he ran away because he knew his father was murdered and his mother was hiding this killing.” Salma Bibi added.

When speaking with journalists, Bushra added that the mother-daughter team has been making claims that they have audio and video but haven’t yet shared any of it.

She urged Dania’s mother, “Prove these allegations in court and refrain from making false accusations.”

She continued, saying that the tragedy of the widow of the lawmaker and her mother “begins and ends around their hunger for money.”

“Money is not our problem. The children inherit everything that belongs to the parents. For their father’s honor and dignity, my kids are battling,” Bushra continued.