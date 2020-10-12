Boris Johnson is facing fury after he finally unveiled the government’s new ‘traffic light’ system.

Boris warns Outbreak WILL Spread Unless Action Taken, Imposes Traffic Light Tier System

Boris Johnson has confirmed that a new ‘Three Tier’ system is being introduced across England



From 5pm Wednesday, pubs in Liverpool are set to be shut under new ‘traffic light’ arrangements



Households will be banned from mixing in areas that are subject to the toughest ‘Tier Three’ restrictions



But chief medical officer Chris Whitty says he is ‘not confident’ that the strictest measures go far enough

A vast swathe of the country including Greater Manchester and the North East are facing Tier Two curbs



That means households will not be allowed to mix in any indoor settings, although outdoors will be permitted



A total of 22 million people in England are expected to be covered by the top two tiers after Tuesday



Toughest rules to be applied for month before being reviewed but ministers warn they could last six months

Unveiling his new ‘Three Tier’ system to MPs, Boris Johnson declared that the highest restrictions will mean pubs being shut

and households banned from mixing altogether.

From Wednesday at 5pm, locals will only be allowed out of their areas for essential travel such as for work, education or health, and must return before the end of the day – although there are complaints the rules will only be guidance rather than legally enforced.

Restaurants will be allowed to open, but only until 10.30pm. Where businesses are forced to shut, the Government will pay two thirds of each employee’s salary, up to a maximum of £2,100 a month.

There is expected to be a £28million package to help parts of the country classed as Tier Three.

Liverpool is the highest profile area in the top bracket. However, another swathe of the country faces being thrown into the Tier Two bracket, meaning bars can stay open but households cannot mix indoors.

That includes Manchester, which was saved from the highest curbs after frantic lobbying from mayor Andy Burnham and local MPs, as well as the North East and potentially London.

It comes after the government top advisers were sent out to ‘roll the pitch’ be setting out their grim assessment of the situation.