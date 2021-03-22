Boris Johnson warned that a third wave of currently sweeping across Europe could ‘wash up on our shores’ today as he tried to fight off a fresh rebellion by stay at home rules hawks.

Boris Johnson Warns That a THIRD WAVE Could ‘Wash Up On Our Shores’

The Prime Minister is facing Tory backbench demands to speed up the UK’s journey out of stay at home rules off the back of the runaway success of the vaccine programme.

A hardcore is threatening to vote against emergency legislation underpinning the closures that needs to be voted through by MPs later this week.

But Downing Street insisted today that the legislation, which can only be extended for a period of six months at a time, was needed to ensure the smooth running of the furlough scheme and sick pay benefits.

Mr Johnson’s press secretary told reporters the PM would use ‘every opportunity’ to make the case to unhappy Conservative MPs that the current roadmap is going at the right pace.

And speaking on a visit to the BAE Systems factor in Warton, Lancashire today, Mr Johnson said he expected the third wave to arrive at the UK’s door.

‘People in this country should be under no illusions that previous experience has taught us that when a wave hits our friends, it washes up on our shores as well,’ he said.

‘I expect that we will feel those effects in due course.

‘That’s why we’re getting on with our

vaccination programme as fast as we can but a vaccination campaign and developing vaccines, rolling them out – these are international projects and they require international co-operation.’

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman added that the Goivernment had ‘reviewed every power in the act and have identified those which are no longer required and can be expired’ when it comes to a vote.

Europe’s third wave is gathering pace amid a woefully slow vaccine roll-out that has seen just eight per cent of its population given at least one dose – leaving the rest vulnerable to infection.

Germany looks set to tighten stay at rules today and extend them into April.

Meanwhile ministers in the Netherlands and Belgium have also warned that measures may have to get stricter as cases spike.

Windsor MP Adam Afriyie said: ‘I fear that some minds in government are focusing on arbitrary dates rather than looking at the reality of the data on hospitalisations and deaths, which is what we were told in January would determine the unlocking.’

Ministers are facing a growing rebellion ahead of Thursday’s vote to extend laws for a further six months.

But one Whitehall source told the Mail that ministers may insert a review clause that could end the regulations in June to head the revolt off.

Dr Mary Ramsay, of Public Health England, yesterday warned it was ‘very important that we don’t relax too quickly’ and that face masks and forms of social distancing may stay in place ‘for a few years’.