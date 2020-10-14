Boris Johnson sounded defiance on his local ‘Tiers’ system restriction plan today despite warnings from scientists it is the ‘worst of all worlds’.

Boris Johnson Refuses to Back Down from New ‘Tiered’ Local Restrictions

In brutal clashes with Keir Starmer at PMQs, Mr Johnson dismissed SAGE calls for a ‘miserable’ national ‘circuit breaker’.

He insisted that his job was to balance the economic and wider interests of the country with the science.

‘The advice that I have today is that if you do the regional approach … we can bring down the R. We can bring down

the crisis.’

He accused Labour of ‘opportunism’ for coming out in favour of the move, despite previously endorsing local crackdowns.

But Sir Keir shot back: ‘We’re at a tipping point. Time is running out.’ The vicious exchanges came as Tory MPs and Cabinet ministers vented fury at SAGE, despite claims that behind the scenes the PM is seriously considering the option at school half-term.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey defied escalating attacks from scientists as she said new nationwide measures are not on the cards before the end of the month, insisting the focus is on the new ‘Tiered’ local restrictions.