Boris Johnson says cases are falling and the Omicron wave has likely peaked nationally, meaning rules can now be eased.

Boris Announces To Lift Rules Over Face Masks, Passports and Work from Home

The prime minister said people will no longer be told to work from home “from now on”, and from Thursday next week mandatory mask-wearing and COVID certification will end.

Boris confirmed the intention to end self-isolation rules for people with coronavirus in the coming weeks. The legal requirement would lapse when the regulations expire on 24 March, he said, and that date could be brought forward.

It has been confirmed that not only will the requirement to wear face masks be lifted from next week (26th January), but so will the need to work from home – paving the way for employees to head back to the office. The controversial passport scheme will also be dropped.

Schoolchildren will no longer have to wear masks in classrooms from tomorrow (Thursday 20th) and they will be scrapped entirely in schools – and everywhere else – from the 26th.

The end of the pandemic and restricted life appears to be

in sight as Boris Johnson has strongly suggested that the legal requirement to self isolate if you test positive for COVID-19 will cease to exist from 24th March, with a possibility that the key date could be brought forward. It means that life can return to normal without staffing disruptions, continuous testing and the fear of COVID.

The Prime Minister has said:

“The Cabinet concluded that because of the extraordinary booster campaign, together with the way the public have responded to the Plan B measures, we can return to Plan A in England, and allow Plan B regulations to expire.”

Brits are still being asked to consider using face coverings in cramped or crowded spaces, but there will be no legally enforced requirement to do so – although it remains to be seen if businesses and organisations will make up their own rules.

Further news around restrictions on care home visits, which will be eased further, is expected in the coming days. There has been no word on the requirement to wear face masks within medical settings though. Currently, St Mary’s Hospital requires visitors and patients to wear masks and provide a negative lateral flow test.