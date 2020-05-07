‘Boring Celebrities Seeking Attention’, Khan Slammed After Tells Daughter, ‘He Is Not Her Biological Dad’

Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom were slammed as “cruel” even many called them ‘Pair Boring Celebrities, ‘Pair of attention seekers’, for reducing their daughter Lamaisah to tears over lies she wasn’t the boxer’s biological child.

The couple filmed themselves telling their eldest child Lamaisah that Amir is not her father, instead saying that actor Bradley Cooper is her “real dad” before showing her a picture.

After they revealed it was an elaborate prank, Lamaisah was left in tears. In a now-deleted clip, the boxer and his wife Faryal Makhdoom left their little girl Lamaisah in tears in a sick prank.

They lied to their daughter by telling her Amir wasn’t her real father in the Instagram clip. The mother could be seen informing her daughter Bradley Cooper was her real father while she pointed to a picture of A Star Is Born actor on her phone.

She said: “That’s not your real daddy. This is your real dad.” Boxer Amir Khan was blasted for lying to his crying daughter about her real dad on social media.

Faryal had been showing her daughter a picture of the Hollywood actor before pointing at Amir and saying: “That’s not your real daddy. This is your real dad.”

Amir caused a stir when he asked if his daughter would like to speak to her so-called real dad. “Do you want to talk to your dad?” He asked.

Their gym assistant Carl answered the phone pretending to be actor Bradley. He said: “I’ve missed you. Is your mummy

alright? Have you been a good girl?”

But the joke was cut short when Faryal accidentally connected to FaceTime to show Carl’s real face was not Bradley.

Seeing Carl’s face, Lamaisah bursts into tears. Faryal consoles her daughter and tells her that Amir is her real father.

Her daughter asks: “Why did you do that?” Faryal insisted: “It was just a joke!”

Lamaisah continues crying and says: “I don’t like jokes!”

The couple was slammed by their fans,

Social should take their kids. Both have no.parenting skills just body skills.

That’s just ridiculously cruel and if they think that’s any kind of joke to play on a 5yr old they need to wobble their heads!

Omg that is not a joke that is mental abuse! Jeez do these people not realise what impact this will have on their child? Always doubting and questioning who her dad is?

So when their daughter gets bullied in school… And everyone says to her your dad is Bradley Cooper… They have themselves to blame…

Just because someone has money, it does not give you common sense or brains.

Poor girl, who does a prank like that to a 5 year old… ? Theirs no boundaries at all for these two.

These two adults are irresponsible parents, mentally ill, and fame crazy. Amir is shameless and Faryal is a gold digger looking for the next ladder to climb.

Hope they read all the comments and reflect upon themselves.