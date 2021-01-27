Boohoo has bought the Debenhams website and brand in a deal that will shut all 118 remaining stores and cut 12,000 jobs.

Boohoo Family Once Used To Visit Debenhams Store For Cheap TVs Buys It for £55m

As part of the £55million deal, the troubled department store will relaunch as an online-only operation later this year.

Mahmud Kamani of today bought the Debenhams brand with plans to make it an online-only operation – putting up to 12,000 jobs at risk as he hopes to create the Amazon of fast-fashion.

All of the retailer’s 124 stores will close for good, spelling the end of the brand on the high street after 242 years.

Mr Kamani’s son Umar, himself the founder of fashion brand PrettyLittleThing, made a nod to the family’s humble beginnings in Manchester by tweeting about the deal: ‘Mad that we used to go into Debenhams every Saturday looking for cheap TV’s with my dad.’

Debenhams has been sold for £55million but was valued at £1.7billion when it was floated on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and made a record £160million profit in 2013. Today its shares are worthless after recent annual losses approached £500million.

Billionaire Mahmud Kamani and his family have saved the failing brand, but will not take on any of the shops or staff.

It’s the latest in a number of big high street names to join the Boohoo brand, and they’ve already snapped up Oasis, Coast and Karen Millen.

Speaking about his decision to buy Debenhams for £55m, Mahmud said: ” Our ambition is to create the UK’s largest marketplace.

“Our acquisition of the Debenhams brand is strategically significant as it represents a huge step which accelerates our ambition to be a leader, not just in fashion ecommerce, but in new categories

including beauty, sport and homeware.”

And based on his impressive business history, Mahmud has a good chance of making his ambition come true.

He’s built Boohoo up from the very bottom, starting with just a small market stall in Manchester.

He made his fortune when he got his designers to pour over photos of the likes of super-stylish Gigi Hadid and the Kardashians and create copy-cat outfits for a fraction of the price.

In 2006, he saw the potential of selling online instead and made the switch – with the tiny team moving their products from factory to website at lightning fast speed.

They drop about 500 new styles every single week, and last year the company was believed to be worth around £3.2billion.

It has a workforce of more than 1,500, with teams in Manchester, Burnley, London, New York and Los Angeles and launches ranges with huge celebrity names including Little Mix and Love Island winners.

Mahmud’s three sons Umar, Adam and Samir are reaping the rewards by rubbing shoulders with the same US glitterati the inspired their dad’s designers more than a decade ago.

Umar, 29, is running PrettyLittleThing.com – which he set up in 2012 with brother Adam – a sister fashion house which Kourtney Kardashian has been the face of as part of its drive to become a global brand.

Younger brother Samir, 21, has taken the reins at BoohooMan and Adam, 28, is behind the family’s new property empire and his own investment company KM Capital.

A source close to the family said: “When Kamani senior started dreaming about the next stage of the family business he always dreamed his boys would be involved.

And the family are not ashamed to flaunt their wealth, and live a life most people can only dream of – filled with fancy card, designer jewellery and flash cars.