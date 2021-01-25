Online fashion giant Boohoo today made a major strategic shift as it bought the Debenhams brand and said it would for the first time be offering its sophisticated sales platform to other brands.

Boohoo Buys Debenhams for £55 Million, 12,000 to Loss Job After It Goes Online

Boohoo is paying £55 million to buy Debenhams from the administrators who have been running it since its recent collapse, and will axe up to 12,000 jobs by making it an online-only operation.

The deal does not include the remaining stores, which are now likely to be broken up and sold to the likes of Mike Ashley’s Frasers group.

It brings to an end the Debenhams brand on high streets, where it first appeared in London in 1778.

Up until now, Boohoo has only ever sold its own brands, which include Boohoo and PrettyLittleThing, as well as others it has bought from administrators such as Karen Millen and Oasis.

But now it is to use the Debenhams department store format to allow other brands it does not own

to put their fashions and homewares onto the Boohoo online sales platform.

The move could see small fashion brands accessing Boohoo’s sophisticated digital technologies and ability to tap into huge markets.

It also extends Boohoo way beyond its fast fashion origins and into an older group of customers, plus new lines such as homewares and makeup.

Debenhams has around 300 million visits to its website a year, making it a top 10 UK online retailer already.

Boohoo said it will rebuild and relaunch the site, opening it to third party fashion brands as a “marketplace” for fashion, beauty, sport and homeware.

It will start off with Debenhams’ own brands, hopefully working with the stores’ former concession brands as well, before adding new ones to the mix.

Boohoo rival Asos also stocks other people’s brands, but it tends to buy the stock in and distribute it like a wholesaler, whereas Boohoo will be merely providing the digital sales platform for its new third party brands.

As such, it will morph into a business rather like Amazon, with a mixture of own brand and third party sales.