A HEADTEACHER has raised concerns that stay at home rules are being flouted after schoolgirls turned up to class wearing false eyelashes.

Bolton Schoolgirls Wearing False Eyelashes Have Flouted ‘Stay At Home Rules’

Rachael Lucas, head of Bolton St Catherine’s Academy, said when the pupils sporting false eyelashes were asked to remove them, they said they could not because they had been professionally applied.

Professional beauty services are not allowed under stay at home restrictions, which came into force in January, to contain the spread of crisis.

Now the school said it would be speaking to the girls concerned and reporting back to public health about stay at home breaches

In a newsletter to parents, Mrs Lucas said: ” I have had some interesting conversations about false eyelashes this week.

“We have asked the girls sporting false eyelashes to remove them, and have been told that is not possible because they are professionally applied lashed. Under the national stat at home rules professional beauty services

were not allowed and are still not allowed.

“We will be speaking to the girls individually, and making reports to public health as necessary about the breaking of stay at home rules. Thank you to those families who continually support BSCA by ensuring correct uniform is worn.”

Mrs Lucas told The Bolton News: ” We have high standards of uniform at Bolton St Catherine’s Academy which we are trying to re-enforce with our students and our families, especially as our children have been out of routine due to the stay at home rules.

“We really wanted to be able to stress to our families that breaking rules increases their risk and, therefore, increases our risk of possible transmission in school.

“One of our key values is care and we felt that by using professional beauty services, for activities such as eyelash extensions during the restrictions period, that some parents went against what we are all trying to achieve- a safe environment for our pupils and staff.