Bolton MP Yasmin Qureshi Taken To Hospital Suffering with Pneumonia

Yasmin Qureshi, 57, who represents Bolton South East, began to feel unwell two weeks ago before having the test.

The shadow international development minister, a former Crown Prosecution Service barrister, said she and her family then self-isolated at home, but she began to feel much worse ten days later and went in to Royal Bolton Hospital on Saturday.

Ms Qureshi – whose husband Nadeem Ashraf works for her as a caseworker and administrative officer – added that she was ‘being very well looked after’ and praised the ‘wonderful staff’ at the hospital.

She said: ‘Two weeks ago, I began to feel unwell. I then tested positive for it, so my family and I immediately self-isolated at home. I have not travelled to Westminster or anywhere else.

‘I continued to work as best I could remotely, attending virtual meetings and doing casework, but after ten days, I began to feel much worse and on Saturday I was admitted to the Royal Bolton Hospital with pneumonia.

‘I’m being very well looked

after and have nothing but praise and admiration for the wonderful staff at the hospital.

‘They have been amazing throughout the process and I would like to extend my thanks to everyone working here in such difficult circumstances.

‘Although I am currently in hospital, my staff are continuing to work as normal – if you have any issues that you need help with, please get in touch by contacting the office on qureshiy2@parliament.uk.’

Just over a month ago she warned some people were not taking the pandemic seriously enough and believed it was a hoax.

‘A lot of them don’t understand the rules either and so there are many who just aren’t following them – they think it is a way of controlling them somehow.

After news of her illness broke Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: ‘My thoughts are with my friend Yasmin Qureshi who has been admitted to hospital after being diagnosed

‘My thanks go to the staff caring for Yasmin at the Royal Bolton Hospital, along with NHS staff across the country who are on the frontline against crisis’