Bolton Dentist Naveed, Avoids Jail after Killing Man, 76, By Careless Driving Range Rover

Naveed Patel, 32, of Waterslea Drive, was convicted at a trial last month of causing the death of 76-year-old David Eyre by careless driving.

A dentist from Bolton who was found guilty of causing the death of a ‘devoted’ granddad during a crash in Oldham has avoided jail.

In moments before the collision on February 15, 2019, Patel had been speeding in a Range Rover at 59 mph in a 40 mph zone.

He crashed into Mr Eyre’s car as the pensioner, who was on the way to a routine appointment, was turning out of Hilbre Avenue onto Broadway in Royton.

Mr Eyre, a retired sales manager, was taken to hospital but died two days later after his condition deteriorated and he suffered a ‘catastrophic’ bleed on the brain.

Patel returned to Minshull Street Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (September 24) where Mr Eyre’s family described how they had been left ‘devastated’ by their loss.

“He was my husband and my best friend,” Mr Eyre’s wife Joyce said in a statement read out by prosecutor Robert Hall..

“He was proud of his children and his grandchildren and loved them all very much.”

Mr Eyre, who was a big fan of music, had been married to his wife for almost 50 years and the couple would have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary together last year.

“Grief never lets you go,” Mrs Eyre added.

“You learn to control your emotions so as to not upset other people. They ask how you are and you reply ‘I am fine’ but inside you’re dying.

“There’s a huge empty void inside you that never goes away.

“As a family, we talk about David all the

time about the things he did and said but we wish, above all of that, that he was still with us to make us whole again.

“My children have lost their dad and their friend, my grandchildren have lost their fun-loving and joking granddad.”

Defence counsel Benjamin Myres QC said Patel, who is married and has two young children, had been impacted by the crash although he accepted it was no way comparable to the grief suffered by Mr Eyre’s family.

Patel had two previous speeding convictions in the months leading up to the crash which killed Mr Eyre.

In April 2018, ten months before the fatal incident, he was found to be driving in a Range Rover at 72 mph in a 60 mph area.

Patel had six points on his licence at the time of the crash.

Mr Myres QC added that there had been no other driving offences since.

Addressing Patel, Judge Landale said she did not believe he was remorseful for the crash.

“I don’t accept that you are genuinely remorseful for the events for which you were convicted,” she said.

“I accept that you regret the consequences but that is different to genuine remorse for your actions.

“It was clear in the way that you gave evidence that you do not accept any responsibility whatsoever for causing the death of this man or for the way you drove.

“You denied in the clearest of terms any responsibility for Mr Eyre’s death and blamed him entirely.”

Judge Landale acknowledged that Patel was ‘well thought of in the community’ by his patients and his family and that a conviction could lead to ‘professional consequences’ for him.

She added that she felt there was a ‘realistic prospect’ of rehabilitation.

Patel was given a suspended sentence of 15 months for two years.

He has been disqualified from driving for two years and will also be required to carry out 280 hours of unpaid work.