Bollywood’s Best Friends Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora Caught Coronavirus

Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora, who share a close bond with eachother, have been tested positive for COVID-19.

The actresses have been seen attending a lot of parties lately and not following proper COVID-19 guidelines. Recently, the best friend duo had attended a fun get-together hosted by Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor at her residence in Mumbai.

Earlier, several Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Urmila Matondkar, Malaika Arora, Akshay Kumar, Amit Sadh, Govinda were tested positive

for COVID-19. Last night, Kareena Kapoor Khan was snapped outside her residence. The actress was seen wearing a casual outfit. She opted for grey track pants with a blue sweatshirt.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning ‘Forrest Gump’. The Hindi version also stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

The release date of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ has been postponed again. The film that was announced to release on Valentine’s Day 2022 will now hit the screens on Baisakhi 2022.