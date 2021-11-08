Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are Reportedly Engaged

Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have reportedly got engaged on the residence of the acclaimed director of ‘Ek tha Tiger’, Kabir Khan.

The engagement ceremony of both stars had taken place on the auspicious Hindu occasion ‘Diwali’. A friend close to the couple revealed that, the special ceremony had taken place at Kabir Khan’s house, whom Katrina considers her rakhi brother.

Moreover, the ceremony had taken place between family members only. The couple’s friend stated, “It was a beautiful roka. There were lights and decorations and Katrina looked stunning in her lehenga. Since the Diwali dates were an auspicious muhurat, the families decided to go ahead with the ceremony.

Kabir and Mini are almost like family to Katrina and they were the most gracious hosts.”

Earlier, it was reported that ‘Bang Bang’ actress and Vicky Kaushal would tie the knot in Rajasthan’s ‘Six Senses Fort Barwara’, where the couple will get married in the first week of December.

Meanwhile, the Indian news source Etimes had unveiled that, Katrina Kaif’s wedding dress is being designed by ‘Sabyasachi’. While, the duo turned down the news, as ‘Uri’ trouper earlier, said to media, “The news was circulated by your friends. I’ll get engaged soon enough when the time is right”.

On the work front, the movie starring both the actors Vicky and Katrina ‘Sardar Udham’ was released on 16th October, 2021. And it is available on an online streaming site too.