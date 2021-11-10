Famed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and Indian actress Patralekhaa are going to have a very close-knit wedding ceremony with only selected guests from the film industry.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao to tie knot with actress Patralekhaa in Chandigarh

As per details, the ‘Stree’ actor’s family would join the bride’s family members at the wedding venue in Chandigarh. Etimes reported, “Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wanted to keep the wedding small and private due to Covid concerns. That’s why they have a limited guest list and have opted for Chandigarh.”

Moreover, the couple had not made any official statement regarding their wedding details,

but they have been together for a long and their rumored wedding is going to happen on 11 and 13 November 2021.

Rajkummar Rao had seen Patralekhaa in an advertisement after which he had wished always to meet her and after a month they met and fall in love soon. The couple had been in a relationship for over seven years now. Earlier, Patralekhaa made her debut in Bollywood opposite Rajkummar Rao in ‘CityLights’ in 2014.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao had gained popularity with his versatile acting skills in Bollywood, the 37-years-old received several awards for his best performance in Indian movies. His recent films are Hum Do Hamare Do and Roohi.