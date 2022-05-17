Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his wife Avantika have reportedly decided to part ways after ten years of marriage.

Bollywood actor Imran, Avantika decide to end their marriage

According to Indian media reports, the actor does not want to get back to his estranged wife Avantika, who has also finally understood that nothing can reunite them. She was earlier thinking about giving another chance to their marriage.

Imran Khan’s relationship with his wife Avantika Malik has been going bad in recent years. Not only that, the relationship soured so much that both of them had decided to live apart.

Imran married Avantika in 2011 after a long relationship. In 2014, their daughter Imara was born.

After the birth of the daughter, a bit of bitterness began in their relationship and in 2019, Avantika left Imran and went to her

parents’ house.

In September 2019, Avantika had shared a post on social media about walking away and not seeking someone’s approval, which she later deleted.

The post had sparked off rumours that Imran and Avantika could be headed for a divorce.

Sharing a few lines by musician Morgan Harper Nichols, she had talked about the need to make a brave decision of walking away on her Instagram post.

According to the news, Imran Khan was facing a financial crisis due to unavailability of work. Due to the financial crisis, fights began between the two, which began to affect his daughter.

Although the families of both made efforts to reconnect this relationship, nothing came of the result. Avantika stays with her daughter at her father’s house.

After separating from her, in 2020, Avantika shared a post from her Instagram account in which she described both marriage and divorce as difficult.