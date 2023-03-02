Ibrar Hussain, 47, from Dewsbury, was reported missing on February 19.

Body Found In Search for Missing Man Ibrar Hussain in Bradford

In a statement this afternoon (March 2) a West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers found the body of an adult male on Thursday afternoon during searches of the Calder and Hebble Navigation near Lock Street, Dewsbury.

“Mr Hussain’s family have been made aware of the development and are being supported by specially trained officers.”

Mr Hussain’s family had been told of the

discovery, officers added.

A husband and father, Mr Hussain was last in contact with his family by phone on 19 February, police had previously said.

CCTV footage showed he was in the Lock Street area from 16:00 GMT to about 19:00 GMT on that day,

Earlier this week, the search for Mr Hussain was extended to the West Midlands as he was believed to have links to Birmingham.

Following the latest development, his family was being supported by specially-trained officers, a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said.