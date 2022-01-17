Blackburn Muslim Community ‘Prayed’ for ‘Highest Rank of Paradise’ for Akram

After learning about the identity of the hostage-taker, Blackburn Muslim Community issued a statement on its Facebook page in which they prayed for the “highest rank of paradise” for Akram.

In the now-deleted post, they said, “Faisal Akram has sadly departed from this temporary world and returned to his creator. He was son of Mohammad Malik Akram and the brother of Gulbar, Malik, Nasar, Yassar and Late Gulzameer Akram.”

It further added, “May the almighty forgive all his sins and bless him with the highest ranks of Paradise.”

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident as it unfolded and has

described it as an “act of terror”.

He suggested the attacker was able to get a gun from off the street and that the siege represented a “failure to focus as hard as we should on gun sales”.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted to say the UK “condemns this act of terrorism and anti-Semitism”, while UK ambassador to the US Karen Pierce said she was “deeply concerned by the news from Texas”.

“The UK & US stand shoulder to shoulder in defiance of terrorism and in defence of the fundamental rights and freedoms of our citizens,” she wrote.

