Blackburn Mum and Son ‘Caught Dancing and Wrestling’ Jailed for Disabilities Fraud

Mother and son, Khalida Zarif, 51, and Sakib Zarif, 33, from Lancashire were jailed last week after they were caught grossly exaggerating disabilities to claim benefits.

Mr Zarif was handed a sentence of 15 months for conspiracy to defraud while Mrs Zarif was jailed for 12 months following a police investigation that exposed their ‘disability’ claims.

The family, who live together at a large house on Preston New Road, Blackburn, own a portfolio of properties in the area.

They each drove expensive, high performance cars such as BMWs or Mercedes Benzes.

They were accused of ‘making a mockery’ of the benefits system and of those who deserve disability payments for ‘genuine reasons’.

In February 2019, concerns were raised about the potential exploitation of some of the Zarifs’ tenants, leading the Lancashire Constabulary and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) to launch a joint investigation.

During the investigation, Mr Zarif was caught on video dancing and arm-wrestling, despite saying he was in so much physical pain, particularly in his left arm, that he was unable to use cutlery to eat.

His 51-year-old mother, who on a high rate of disability payments for many years, claimed that she had to crawl, use a zimmer frame or be pushed in a wheelchair as she was unable to walk properly.

However, while under police surveillance, she was seen many times lifting heavy items including bags of shopping and walking without any assistance.

Detectives found that Sakib played a key role in the conspiracy and he, along with his mother Khalida, grossly exaggerated illnesses and disabilities to claim associated benefits.

On July 2, 2018, a BMW 320 worth £37,000 was delivered and was in the name of one of the families’ tenants.

The tenant had got the car whilst legally claiming disability benefits as part of the motability scheme.

A £2,749 downpayment had been made on the car in May 2018 and it was found that Sakib regularly drove it. Police believe that the true owner of the vehicle never drove it.

His mother, Khalida Zarif, had stated in her 2015 disability benefit application, that she had suffered from an array of medical conditions including a mental illness, very severe pain in her back resulting in reduced mobility, vertigo and blackouts, severe arthritis and joint stiffness, a heart problem

and diabetes.

The police investigation in 2019 found that many of these claims she made in her 2015 disability benefit application were no longer true.

Faisal Zarif, another of Mrs Zarif’s sons, claimed carer’s allowance for his mother and another relative, in June 2007 despite them not requiring the level of care that they claimed.

He also disclosed earnings that were in excess of the amount permitted to be able to claim carer’s allowance. He was overpaid almost £11,425.

Mrs Zarif’s youngest son, Atif, claimed to care for his brother, Sakib, for at least 35 hours per week – which was false – and also received over £2,500 in associated benefits.

In all, the total of the deception by the family amounted to over £51,000 in benefit payments.

All four pleaded guilty at the same hearing on 16 January 2020.

Khalida Zarif, 51, admitted conspiracy to defraud

Sakib Zarif, 33, admitted conspiracy to defraud, fraud and theft

Faisal Zarif, 31, admitted conspiracy to defraud

Atif Zarif, 21, admitted conspiracy to defraud.

On Friday, 27 November, 2020 at Preston Crown Court, Atif Zarif was given a 12-month community order and must do 200 hours unpaid work within the next year.

Faisal Zarif was given a 20-week jail term, suspended for 12 months.

Sakib and Khalida Zarif were sentenced today (3 December 2020).

Senior Crown Prosecutor Adam Till, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: “These members of the Zarif family were party to a large-scale agreement to defraud the DWP by dishonestly claiming benefits for disabilities that in some cases have been shown to be false.

“Younger members of the family were involved in this agreement and were themselves claiming Carer’s Allowance when not only were they earning more than they were allowed to for these benefits, there was no need for the care that they were supposed to be providing.

“The Zarif family are wealthy and have amassed a large portfolio of properties in the Blackburn area. Most family members drive expensive German high-quality vehicles such as Mercedes-Benz or BMWs.

“Sakib Zarif was the prime mover in the conspiracy and he, along with his mother Khalida, exaggerated illnesses and disabilities when providing information to the DWP for the purpose of claiming disability payments.

“The family were motivated by greed. They have fraudulently taken money they were not entitled to and, in doing so, taken it from others who really need the support of the state to get by.”