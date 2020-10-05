Police visited home of man in Blackburn to check if he was observing the stay at home rules after his arrival from Pakistan.

Blackburn Man Visited By Police Who Came from Pakistan, “If He Observes 14 Days Rule”

The man, who did not wish to be named, is a British citizen who had been away in Pakistan for a year. He returned to the UK on September 24, landing at Manchester Airport.

He was told by police who visited him on September 29 that he had been visiting ‘a number of places’, which he refuted immediately.

It transpired he had given his dad’s phone number at the airport and it may have been this number the authorities had been tracking.

He to police that he has not been out of the house since he came back from Pakistan. He had gone under test in Pakistan before traveling which proved to be negative.

“When I got to the airport I gave my dad’s mobile and my home address

which is the only contact I have. They wanted a UK contact. I did give my e mail address too which was requested.”

Government advice states that the ‘14-day period starts from the day after you leave a non-exempt country or territory’.

The advice adds: ‘It can take up to 14 days for you to develop symptoms and in this time you can unknowingly pass it on to others, even if you don’t have symptoms’.

In England, if you do not stay at home after traveling from Pakistan you can receive a fixed penalty notice of £1,000.

The 26-year-old added: “The officer called at our house and asked for me and told me there had been a complaint that I had been out and about to several places. I told them straight up I had not.

“I then explained my dad goes out to the park for a walk, to town for a walk and then to mosque to pray. She checked the mobile phone and then just urged me continue staying home for another nine days.”