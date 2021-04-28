Brothers Zuber and Mohsin Issa from Blackburn made headlines last year after buying the supermarket giant, Asda.

Blackburn Issa Brothers Hate Being Dubbed As ‘Billionaire Brothers’

Last week they added the fast-food chain, Leon, to their portfolio. And now they’re rumoured to have their eye on Caffé Nero.

Asma Issa the wife of Zuber Issa during an interview said: “The brothers actually hate being dubbed the billionaire brothers. They try and avoid the media as much as possible. No disrespect to you guys.”

Mohsin Issa CBE and Zuber Issa CBE, co-founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, said: “Leon is a fantastic brand that we have long admired. As established entrepreneurs in the foodservice retail market ourselves, we have a

huge admiration for the business that John and the Leon team have built over the years, and firmly believe that their culture and values closely align with our own.

The acquisition of Leon is complementary to EG Group’s strategy of seeking significant growth in its non-fuel and foodservice operations.

Prior to the addition of the Leon store network, EG Group already operates over 700 foodservice outlets in the UK & Ireland of which 310 operate from standalone premises.

Following the acquisition, EG Group intends to invest in the LEON brand and broaden the current foodservice offer across the extensive global site network.

With plans to open around 20 Leon sites per year from 2022, EG Group also sees significant potential for Leon’s non-restaurant products across its convenience retail proposition.