Abid Hussain, a father-of-two had just performed Friday prayers in Gujarat when he suffered a massive heart attack.

Blackburn Dad of 2, Abid Hussain, Died Of Heart Attack in Pakistan

He had been in Pakistan on a four-month tour of mosques and holy places as well as supporting local charitable projects he was involved in.

According to those around him he died in a state of Wudu (ablution), whilst travelling Mosque to Mosque, ‘propagating the teachings of Islam to local people’ and helping people.

A tribute read, “He died enjoying what he lived for. “He lost his father at the tender age of 14. As he grew up with the love of his mother by his side, this encouraged him to help the very less fortunate.

“For the past 15 years he had been travelling to Pakistan in Jamaat, but also helping, specifically, poor people, widows, orphans and disabled children. “He lost his mother to cancer three

years ago. This did not stop him or demotivate him from helping others. His is own son that he has left behind is blind. Even though he had his own struggles he continued to help the less fortunate.”

When in the UK Mr Hussain was described as ‘energetic and passionate’ about his charity work and helping the youth.

The tribute adds: “He literally transformed the lives of people by his warmth and compassion. People who led lives of crime had transformed to religious people. He was unique in his approach. People felt comfortable around him.”

Another tribute read: “When we were younger he would always find us playing football and would make effort with me and quite few of the lads. At that time we didn’t have big community.

“Two senior elders from Dewsbury Mosque have also called the family to pay their tributes to him for his work. Blackburn has lost a huge personality. He loved his community and family, and especially his brother Sajid.”