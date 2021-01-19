Jordan Monaghan, 29, appeared in court this morning over the deaths of ex-partner Evie Adams, and two children Logan and Ruby Monaghan.

Blackburn Dad Charged With Triple Murder, Ex-Girlfriend and Two Babies

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder on a third child, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Preston Magistrates Court heard the three deaths happened between January, 2013, and October, 2019.

Monaghan is accused of murdering three-week-old Ruby on New Year’s day 2013.

He has also been accused of murdering 21-month-old Logan just eight months later, on August 17, 2013.

He faces two counts of attempting to murder another child in the autumn of 2016, along with two counts of cruelty by restricting her breathing.

On October 27 2019, Monaghan is charged with murdering Evie Adams, aged 23.

He has not yet entered any formal pleas to any of the charges.

However his defence lawyer told the court: “All these charges are firmly denied by him.”

Ruby and Logan were the children of Monaghan and his former fiancée Laura Gray.

Inquests had been held into the deaths of the two children at Blackburn Coroners’ Court in

2013.

Miss Gray, 20, went to wake Logan up from his afternoon nap and found him lying dead.

The inquest heard that the ambulance that arrived had battled desperately to save his life.

At the time Miss Gray had paid tribute to her relatives for helping her through the deaths.

She said: ‘We’d like to say a big thank you to all the family for all the support and help,’ she said. ‘We’re a close family. We’ve got great family support, they’re helping us to get through it.

‘We’re all absolutely distraught, absolutely devastated. We’re all shocked, we can’t believe it. He was beautiful, a little monkey, so mischievous. We strongly miss him and he will never be forgotten.

‘He had such a beautiful smile and he was the most gorgeous child ever. He was such a daddy’s boy and his face lit up every time he saw any of us.’

At the inquest the coroner had said: ‘I can’t begin to imagine the loss of a child and certainly one as young and as precious as Ruby.’

Monaghan was remanded into custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 21, where it is expected he will enter not-guilty pleas and a date will be set for him to stand trial.