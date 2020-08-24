Qasar Akbar, 42, known to many as ‘Ketcho’ helped run his family business H & S Living based on Montague Street died following a gas cylinder explosion in Pakistan.

Blackburn Businessman Qasar Akbar, 42, AKA “Ketcho” Died In A Gas Cylinder Blast in Pakistan

Qasar and three friends were caught up in the blast in the area of Sargodha they had been visiting.

The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday August 16. Qasar and one friend sadly passed away on the same day, whilst the other two men died later of their injuries.

Qasar is son of Chaudry Akbar Hussain who helped establish H & S Furniture in the town more than three decades ago. It is still run by family members and brothers Faisal, Yaser, Naser and Hassan.

A

family tribute today read, “It is great sadness that we learned of the death of son, brother, husband, uncle and much-loved father Qasar.

“We are extremely shocked and are still coming to terms with this terrible tragedy. We find solace in the fact that Qasar left us all with such wonderful memories which we will cherish forever.

“It has been humbling and beautiful to hear of his friends here in the UK paying tributes to him over the past few days.

“The family would like to deeply thank the overwhelming calls of compassion and condolences from friends and family during this difficult time. We would also like to thank all those whose thoughts are with us but have not been able to visit us during this time.

“Our thoughts are also with the families and friends of all three men who died in this tragedy.”