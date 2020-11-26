Black Friday 2020 is just around the corner, and with it brings the best deals and bargains – just in time for Christmas. Britons are waiting to save on mobile phones, washing machines, headphones, holidays, and all the Christmas gifts you might want to treat yourself (or others) to this year.

Black Friday 2020 Online Discount Deals By Tesco, Asda, Argos, Aldi, Amazon

The Black Friday sale no longer lasts only a day – retailers have already started discounting in the run-up to 27 November.

But unlike previous years, this year’s sales will be entirely online

Tesco is offering a number of deals on toys and video games. Lego sets going for half-price include the Lighthouse Rescue Centre (£27.50 – down from £55) and the Lego City Fire Station (£30 – down from £60). Tesco's deals are available to pick up instore or online between 24 November and 1 December. There will also be £50 off a Nintendo Switch.



Aldi is running a Black Friday sale online and waiting until the day itself to launch its deals. It is also offering a Nintendo Switch for £229 – £50 off the going rate.

Halfords is offering 20% off a range of children’s bikes and scooters. Deals include the X-Rated Shockwave kids’ BMX bike (age range 5-7) at £100, down from £130, and the Apollo Craze junior mountain bike at £180, reduced from £225(age range 8-11).

Selfridges doesn’t do Black Friday as such, but its “Christmas Comes Early” promotion always takes place at around the same time, and lets you get up to 20% off​ many items – from Marc Jacobs bags to a Vivienne Westwood bracelet – by simply entering the code SELFCCE at the checkout.

• Cath Kidston’s Black Friday offer (running until the end of the month) is at least 20% off everything, and up to 60% off selected items. There are some big reductions on bags – for example, the London Map backpack and Yellow Spot backpack are both reduced to £25 from £50.