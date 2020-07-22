A viral video fo Arsalan Qureshi surfaced on internet in which he is seeing beating his mother in the city of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, prompting outrage on social media after a video of the incident went viral on July 21.

Bisma Wife of Arsalan Tells Other Side of Story, Why Her Husband Tortured His Mum

Victim woman name Gulnaz Bibi’s daughter Zoobia Meer shared the video of the incident demanding justice for her mum.

Netizens on social media demanded justice for the mother, Gulnaz Bibi, and her daughter, Zoobia Meer, as the hashtag #ZoobiaMeer trended on Twitter.

Media reports said that argument took place because of money and property related issued that ended up with a son beating his own mother and sister while his wife just stood by and watched.

Soon after the incident took place, Zoobi Meer released a statement saying her brother took valuables including jewelry and cash that belonged to her sister and property papers.

Bisma (wife of Arsalan) has also released her statement, claiming that, she is 6 months pregnant and her husband started beating his mother after he saw that his mother was beating his six months pregnant wife.

Bisma narrates the torture by her mother in law and step sister in law, she tell before the video

of torture was recorded, she was kicked on her body parts in attempt to abort her pregnancy.When my husband Arsalan came forward to rescue me, “mum Gulnaz Bibi captured his parts tightly that he lost his conscious, later on he attacked his mum in self defence .”

Bisma further revealed and requested netizens to listen the other side of story, she told, Zoobia Meer is step sister of my husband, she is telling a lie that we have forcefully signed registry.

Bisma mentions that the house is after the name of her husband. Hence, they didn’t steal anything, except for what is already their own. She also adds that Meer and her mother were living there and using their luxuries for free.



Bisma alleged in her video message that her step sister-in-law whom her brother Arsalan caught her dating a boy Alam Hashmi, is trying to entrap both husband and wife so that she can get all the money, and inheritance as her own.

Bisma adds that even her mother-in-law is a part of this scandal who attacked her despite knowing the fact that she is an expectant mother.

She claims that the entire family is after their money. Hence she will be providing reports and other legal papers in her posts to show that they are being framed by Zoobia Meer and her family.