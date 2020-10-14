West Midlands Police were called to Kasablanca Shisha Lounge in Birmingham on Friday over reports of loud music.

Birmingham Shisha Bar With 250 People Inside Fined £10,000 For Flouting Rules

When officers arrived at the Deritend venue, the owner closed the shutters and turned off the music to “deter” police from entering, the force said.

But undeterred by the ruse, the law enforcers headed inside and discovered hundreds of unmasked customers with no social distancing in place.

An investigation was launched and

the owner was issued a £10,000 fine.

Elsewhere in the West Midlands, a second £10,000 fine was given to a venue in Walsall after an illegal rave was broken up in September.

Officers on patrol near a unit on Phoenix Business Park in Stafford Street noticed a number of cars coming and going regularly.

Police found music equipment, food and drinks inside the unit and said about 100 people had been inside.

The owner was interviewed and claimed the premises was broken into on 14 September, but after further investigation, police issued a £10,000 fine.

