A mother-of-five who died after falling from a cliff has been described by friends as a “wonderful lady with a heart of gold”.

Birmingham Mum-of-Five Tahira Jabeen Died after Falling from a 100ft Cliff

Ms Jabeen died after falling from a precipice at Durdle Door near Lulworth at around 3pm on Monday, according to reports.

Tahira Jabeen died after reportedly shouting “I’m coming down” to her daughter and trying to make her way back down from the cliff face.

Dorset Police said officers attended the scene where a woman was pronounced dead, but have not yet released her name as investigations continue.

Tahira, who was said to have worked at Asda in Minworth, Sutton Coldfield, was also a student at the Birmingham campus of the University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Friends and colleagues of Tahira Jabeen, from Birmingham, have set up a fundraising page for her daughters following her death at Man O War beach in Dorset.

On JustGiving, a fundraising page says: “A caring and jolly person lost her life in such a tragic accident. A much loved and missed wonderful lady with a heart of gold Tahira Jabeen lost her life after falling

from a cliff in Dorset while making memories with her daughter. Leaving behind 5 beautiful girls who will not be able to replace her.

“A much loved person by many. Always happy and smiling. She will truly be missed by everyone that knew her. In loving memory of a very dear friend and colleague, rest in peace. Gone but not forgotten.”

James Weld, who runs the Lulworth Estate which owns the beach, said: “Such a tragedy affects us all and our hearts go out to her family.

“We would re-emphasise our safety messages for visitors to respect the inherent risks of our natural environment whether the sea or the cliffs themselves.

“Far too regularly warning signs are ignored, even when reminded by our rangers, on occasions leading to unnecessary and tragic consequences when they have come to enjoy the Dorset coastline.”

Supporter Sharon Edwards added: “Can’t believe this has happened, she was the life and soul for all who knew her. Will miss her cheeky banter. RIP lovely lady.”

A Dorset Police spokeswoman said: “At 3.07pm on Monday Dorset Police received a report that a woman had fallen from a cliff at Durdle Door near Lulworth.

“Officers attended together with other emergency services colleagues.