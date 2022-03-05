Mohammed Schwitters, from Birmingham, abused a child over a period of seven years starting when the girl was just 10-years-old.

Birmingham Man Jailed for Abusing Child Girl After Police Tracked Him Down in Canada

It happened between 2010 and 2017 and police arrested Schwitters when the offences were reported to themin 2017.

Schwitters, aged 55, skipped the country during the investigation – but officers from the Public Protection Unit worked over the next three years to track him down.

Police finally caught up with him on 1 September 2020 – working together with the Canadian Authorities – they tracked the mobile phone number and bank accounts he used to a mechanic’s workshop in Toronto.

He was extradited back to the

UK and appeared at Birmingham Crown Court on the 10 December 2021 where he pleaded guilty to four counts of assault on a child, three counts of attempted assault and three counts of assault.

This week (Friday 4 March), Schwitters was jailed for 18 years; he will remain on the Offender Register for life.

Detective Constable Kat Sands said: “This case really highlights how we take reports of abuse very seriously and will work with survivors, help get them the support they need, and work with them to bring offenders to justice.

“It is never too late to report abuse and we will leave no stone unturned to get justice.

“While this sentence can never undo what happened, I hope the victim will find some comfort in knowing justice has been served.”