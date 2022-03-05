A man who was arrested in connection with a murder in Birmingham has been charged.

Birmingham Man charged with Murder of Muhammed Sohail with Gunshot

Muhammed Sohail, 25, was found with gunshot wounds in a car on Wright Road in Saltley, Birmingham, at 00:45 GMT on 19 February.

Jervais Boyaram, 35, from Guernsey Drive, Birmingham, appeared at Birmingham Magistrates Court (2 March) charged with murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition.

A 34-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail as enquiries continue.

Det Insp Adam Jobson from Force CID, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Sohail. They have been fully updated with this latest development and continue to be supported by our specialist officers.”

If you have information you can message via Live Chat quoting investigation number 20/234032/22.

To stay anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.