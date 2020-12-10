Chaudary Maroof Shaffi of Bradford died in year 2005, he was known as Boxer Maroof Maz in Bradford.

Biography of Boxer Maroof AKA Boxer MAZ of Bradford

Boxer Maroof is son of Ch Muhmmad Shaffi , nephew of Haji Ch Ahmed Khan (Late – General Secretary Of JTI Victor St Mosque) hailing from Village Sarhal, Nala Musalmana, Pakistan.

Boxer Maroof passed away with a heart attack in November 2005 in Pakistan, a month after earthquake in Azad Kashmir (Muzzafrabad, Abbotabad).

Maz was the man, had Bradford and surrounding areas all on lock. No one stepped out of line, they knew the score.

Good old days when Maz and his firm ran things and put even Meggy in his place.

Man had a heart of a lion and never backed down, from a fight no matter how big the other guy was.

Maz was a legend and will never be forgotten. Put Bradford on the map and knew how to hold respect.

His firm

still exists today, but not the same without Maz the man.Had a heart of gold.

Almost everyone throughout Bradford knew Maz, some thought he’s a gangster, some thought he’s a boxer , 1 thing is for sure he had respect and knew how to hold it .

May all mighty Allah (SWT) forgive him of his mistakes and enter him into paradise. Ameen

