Billionaire Malik Riaz’s Visit Visa Revoked By UK Home Office Due to Corruption and Illegal Money

Pakistan’s richest man, Malik Riaz Hussain’s visit visa for the United Kingdom has been revoked by the UK Home Office and his appeal against the decision has been rejected by the UK Court of Appeal.

Malik Riaz and his son Ahmed Ali Riaz had filed a judicial review against the Home Office’s decision in the court of Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Nugee and Lord Justice Snowden against the original decision of the Home Office in December 2019 to revoke the visas of Malik Riaz and his family members.

Their visas were revoked at the end of an investigation which saw Malik Riaz agreeing to let go of £190 million in assets and cash in exchange for saving his UK investments of approximately £300 million.

In a bid to protect Malik Riaz’s financial interests, Barrister Shahzad Akbar who heads the Asset Recovery Unit in Pakistan allegedly helped Riaz in using the money for the NCA payment to pay a fine imposed on Bahria Town Karachi by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

This Houdini act meant that Malik Riaz did not pay anything to the government of Pakistan as instructed by NCA but instead allegedly used his influence to use the same money to pay a fine in a completely unrelated case, thus costing Pakistani taxpayers over 45 billion rupees.

In November, videos surfaced of PM Imran Khan’s Accountability Advisor Shahzad Akbar meeting Malik Riaz at his £45 million flat in Lancaster Gate (still owned by Malik Riaz) and at a hotel.

They met each other daily for about a week, according to an investigative report in the British media. A few days later the NCA announced that it had reached a deal with Malik Riaz Hussain and that he has agreed to return £190 million to the state of Pakistan after failing to satisfy the clear origins of his UK investments including the purchase of the 1 Hyde Park Place mansion from Hasan Nawaz Sharif.

Malik Riaz Hussain is back in news as the UK court’s decision of the immigration bench rejected Malik Riaz’s appeal which means that the billionaire property tycoon cannot enter the United Kingdom. Not many people are aware of the full story of what happened.

It was in December 2014 when Malik Riaz opened discussions with Hasan Nawaz Sharif to purchase the prized Hyde Park Place property from him which was on sale in the market for £45 million as Malik Riaz’s daughter wanted to buy it.

In mid-2015, the exchange was done and through family negotiations, Hasan agreed to sell the property to Malik Riaz at £42.5 million.

The NCA started its inquiry into the deal

as soon as the deal of £42.5 million was made but there were also several other transactions of millions of Pounds including from a Dubai bank. The NCA found several large payments had been sent to London from the same bank account totalling tens of millions of pounds in the previous months.

Malik Riaz was told that all his assets in the UK were under investigation and that he should provide the clear origins of the money. Malik Riaz, according to legal sources, was unable to provide a legitimate source for a large part of the money he sent from Dubai to the UK but his lawyers put a strong challenge to save his large property portfolio.

Malik Riaz’s lawyers were unable to satisfy the investigators about the transfers made from Dubai to the UK accounts and found that large sums were deposited in Dubai and UK bank accounts without explanation of their legal origins or proper trail.

While the investigation was in the initial phase, the Dubai bank shut down Malik Riaz’s account and he brought all his money to the UK accounts, according to a source who has worked with Malik Riaz. This created further issues for Malik Riaz once the money had landed in the UK.

When things became difficult for him, Malik Riaz sought the help of the most influential people in Pakistan including PM Imran Khan and his advisor Shahzad Akbar, who leads the Assets Recovery Unit (ARU) and was allegedly tasked to act on behalf of the state of Pakistan to facilitate Malik Riaz.

Sources close to Malik Riaz have said that ARU head Shahzad Akbar acted as an advisor of Malik Riaz but with approval from the top who had no idea about the gravity of the case. The fact that Malik Riaz’s money was returned to him in Pakistan by the government of Pakistan didn’t go down well with the UK’s NCA who have been left embarrassed by the English media on the fact that they ended up returning money to Malik Riaz. The NCA formally protested with the Assets Recovery Unit for breaking the deal with the UK to benefit Malik Riaz.

In Pakistan, the cabinet was told that the matter related to Malik Riaz was sealed and cannot be disclosed. According to sources, the decision was taken because the disclosure would show that Hasan Nawaz Sharif has been cleared in the investigation and it would also show the full extent of what the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government did on behalf of the property tycoon.

After the NCA recommended to the Home Office that Malik Riaz and his family’s visas should be revoked, the visas were revoked and the Maliks were informed who hired lawyers to appeal.

Now, their appeal to reinstate visas has been turned down.