Mahmud Abdullah Kamani is a British billionaire businessman, the co-founder of and joint CEO of Boohoo

Billionaire Mahmud’s Simple and Low-Key Life Contrast To His Glamours Wife and Sons

Mahmud who was only four years old when his Gujarati father Abdullah joined an exodus of Asians from Kenya where draconian employment laws prevented them from making a living.

While his mother ran a small fabric shop, his father sold handbags and towels from a market stall.

Mr Kamani, who met his wife Aisha at college in Manchester, where they still live, inherited their work ethic and tough negotiating skills. ‘I spend my life in the engine room,’ he says.

I’m not a man to sit on a beach, go on the QE2, go round the world. I don’t play golf, don’t collect rare stamps, I’m not into cars, I’m not a wine connoisseur. I don’t even like champagne.

‘I’m not ashamed of being wealthy – I’ve worked hard all my life – but life is normal.

‘My ideal day would be getting up, going to the gym, going into the office and being busy in meetings and watching everything going on.

‘I usually leave at 8pm, have dinner and get back on my iPad and go over the figures. I live a simple, basic life.

I’m quite low-key, I don’t want to be in anyone’s face. Glitz and glamour? That’s not what I do.’

By contrast, his children – particularly eldest son Umar – live very public lives of extravagance.

‘My children do Instagram for marketing. That kind of publicity is not really something I’m comfortable with,’ he confesses.

‘Money and wealth is not important to me. For me, it’s just back to work. I don’t do long holidays and even when I do take a break, I’ve got my phone on. I’m still working.

‘My wife is used to it by now. When you have a fast-growing business, it’s what you do, it’s all hands on deck.

‘The last thing I bought was a pair of earrings for my wife for her birthday and some socks I bought at Marks and Spencer a week ago.

‘I have the same friends as I had 35 years ago, some from school, some from college, some from the early days of my business.

‘My children have big celebrity friends, but my friends are my good friends.’

‘My children are different, ‘But I’m so proud that all three of them work hard.

‘How many people who have rich fathers have children who work hard and grow their own successful business? It so rarely happens.’

I’m proud, very proud, of what I’ve done and what we’ve built.