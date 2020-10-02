THE ISSA brothers have agreed to buy the British supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of £6.8billion and plan to roll out more smaller stores.

Billionaire Issa Brothers Reveals Secret of Their Success “Fuel, Food and Shop”

The deal will enable Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who founded petrol station operator EG Group nearly two decades ago, to take Asda back under British ownership for the first time since 1999.

Mohsin and Zuber Issa made their fortunes after successfully transforming their business from one rented petrol station into a network of almost 6,000 forecourts across 10 countries.

Their parents, Vali and Zubeda, moved to the UK in the 1970s to work in the textile industry, moving from Gujarat, India, to Bradford.

They later ran their own petrol station, where the brothers worked as teenagers, before selling it after deciding there was little profit to be made.

After flying the nest, the brothers decided to take a punt of their own, leasing a forecourt for two years before stumping up the £150,000 needed to buy their first site outright in 2001 in Bury.

Speaking about the secret of their success, Zuber told in 2018 Fuel sales were declining.

“We wanted to create a

destination where you could get fuel, food-to-go and shopping.

“This is the formula and it works.

“We were fortunate that the big players were leaving the market just as we were growing.”

Securing partnerships with big brands was a key part of the Issa brothers’ plan to attract motorists.

The brothers, now 48 and 49, tested their idea for a “better shopping experience” by investing to offer a wider range of fresh food and high-quality produce.

The fledgling business, named Euro Garages before its recent rebrand to EG Group, rapidly expanded as oil companies sought to shed their estates of dated forecourts.

They attracted customers by bringing big food-to-go brands on to their sites, opening the UK’s first Starbucks drive-thru.

EG Group now operates 110 Starbucks stores as well as the largest franchise of KFC stores in the UK, with 125 sites.

The pair have a net worth of £3.56billion, according to the Sunday Times Rich List, 2020.

They have invested £100million in Frontier Park business estate on the Blackburn/Hyndburn border. This includes Hampton by Hilton hotel.

The company is headquartered in a new £35m building off Blackburn’s Haslingden Road.

In 2017 it was revealed they were the buyers of a £25million mega-mansion in Knightsbridge – a stark difference to their tiny terrace in Blackburn.