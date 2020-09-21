Zuber Issa, joint founder and CEO of the Blackburn-based EG Group, made the massive donation to the East Lancashire Hopsitals Trust charity, ELHT&Me last week.

Billionaire Issa Brothers’ donates £350K to East Lancashire Hospitals

Executive medical director of East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust, Jawad Husain, and executive director of communications, Christine Hughes, accepted a cheque for £350,000, when Mr Issa dropped into the hospital’s Donation Station.

Chief executive of the trust, Kevin McGee said “Wow. This is another amazing donation by EG Group.

“They are a great source of ongoing support to our local hospital network and their help is greatly appreciated.

“This donation will make a significant difference to us as we continue to deliver safe, personal and effective care throughout the current crisis, and beyond.”

Mr Issa, who founded the company with his brother, Mohsin Issa,

added: “Our NHS provides exemplary healthcare given the limited resources.

“NHS staff work tirelessly to look after the well-being of the poorly and they do some marvellous work that touches every single member of our community at some point in their life.

“Given the challenging times we are all facing, it has never been more relevant for businesses to show support for this fantastic national institution that makes us proud to be British.

“EG Group will remain a committed corporate charity partner for our local NHS hospital network.

“The NHS is a blessing for the community and its staff members are heroes.

“We’d like to say thank you to all of them, on behalf of our company, our staff and our families.”

If you would like to say ‘thank you’ to your local hospitals and their staff, with donations of goods or cash please visit elht.nhs.uk/charity