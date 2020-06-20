Billionaire Fashion Tycoon Mahmud Kamani To Buy Oasis and Warehouse for £5.25 millions

Fashion retailer Boohoo has snapped up the online businesses of collapsed chains Oasis and Warehouse for £5.3 million.

Oasis Warehouse Limited was placed in administration in April, with the loss of more than 1,800 jobs after a buyer could not be found for the 92 shops and 437 concessions at department stores located across the UK.

Earlier this year, Boohoo bought struggling brands MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast. Manchester-based Boohoo also owns PLT and Nasty Gal.

PLT – Pretty Little Thing was founded by Umar Kamani whosold his stake in the company to his father Mahmud Kamani’s firm Boohoo for up to £324million.

Online shoppers had also been unable to place orders with the fashion chains for a number of weeks. The previous owner had been in talks to

sell the businesses before the crisis, but no buyer could be found for the High Street store.

Online retailer, and Boohoo competitor, Asos previously said it had seen a downturn in demand since the outbreak of current crisis. It has revamped its social media strategy and announced a share sale in April in a bid to turn around its fortunes.

On the High Street retailers in the UK were facing a tough environment before the crisis, due to rising costs and changes in people’s shopping habits.

But the temporary closure of many shops, which have since reopened in England and Northern Ireland, heaped more pressure on retailers.

Boohoo, which also bought Karen Millen and Coast’s online businesses from administrators last summer, said it would integrate the Oasis and Warehouse online operations into its platform in the coming months.