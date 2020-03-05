Billionaire Dubai Ruler Threatened Wife and kidnapped 2 Young Daughters, UK Court Rules

Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, orchestrated the kidnapping of two of his children, including one from the streets of Cambridge, and subjected his youngest wife, Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, to a campaign of “intimidation,” a UK family court judgment has found.

The actions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum were described by the judge as behaviour which, on the balance of probabilities, amounts to potentially breaking UK and international law.

It details an extraordinary family saga spanning 20 years during which the sheikh, 70, organised international kidnappings, imprisoned two of his daughters and “deprived [them] of their liberty”.

Judge Andrew McFarlane said the sheikh “ordered and orchestrated” the abductions and forced return to Dubai of two of his adult daughters from another marriage: Sheikha Shamsa, then 19, in August 2000, and Sheikha Latifa in 2002 and again in 2018. The judge made the ruling in January but the sheikh fought to prevent it from being made public. The Supreme Court quashed that attempt on Thursday.

According to the FFJ, Shamsa fled her family’s UK estate in Surrey in 2000 aged 19, but was subsequently abducted on the streets of Cambridge by agents working for her father. Shamsa was allegedly injected with a sedative and forced back to Dubai where she has been held captive until today.

Cambridgeshire Police investigating her disappearance requested to visit Dubai, but were refused.

and 2018. Following the first attempt she was held captive by her father in Dubai for more than three years. In the later attempt made when she was 32, Latifa was helped by friends to escape Dubai by boat.

However she was recaptured off the Indian coast and forcibly returned home, where she continues to be under house arrest. The judge ruled that allegations of serious physical abuse amounted to torture.

Latifa published a video on social media before her 2018 escape attempt, where she documented her situation and the abuse she had suffered for decades at the hands of her father.

The court also found Princess Haya, the daughter of Jordan’s late King Hussain, to have undergone a serious campaign of harassment and abuse by Sheikh Mohammed and his staff before and after she escaped including having guns left on her pillow and an attempt to abduct her by helicopter.

The estranged wife of Dubai’s ruler applied for protective orders in a British court in July 2019 using laws intended to safeguard victims of forced marriages and domestic abuse, while the sheik’s lawyers requested that their two children be quickly returned to Dubai.