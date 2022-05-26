A DRIVER who killed his friend while trying to overtake his quad bike, had filmed himself driving at 100mph on a 30mph road just days earlier and uploaded the footage to TikTok.

Billal Khan Killed His Friend Tariq Khan While Overtaking His Quad Bike is Jailed in Bolton

At Bolton Crown Court Mohammed Billal Khan was jailed for five years and six months after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

The court heard how. in a high-powered Mercedes, 27-year-old Khan overtook quad bike rider Tariq Khan as they approached the brow of a hill on Green Lane, Bolton, on the evening of May 6, 2020.

But a car was coming in the opposite direction and Billal Khan, who was on the wrong side of the road, swerved left to avoid it, hitting 36-year-old Mr Khan’s bike, forcing it to clip a pavement. Mr Khan was thrown into a lamppost.

The well-known father-of four, who ran the Pound

4 Pound boxing gym on Sidney Street, Bolton, was not wearing a helmet and suffered horrendous injuries, quickly losing consciousness and died.

Billal Khan, who was described in court as a friend of the victim, stopped at the scene and when police examined his phone, found a video he had taken of himself three days earlier.

It showed him driving the same Mercedes, which he had borrowed from another friend, at 100mph on St Helens Road and Lever Street. He sent the video to others and even uploaded it to TikTok.

Sentencing Billal Khan and banning him from driving for six years and 33 months The Honorary Recorder of Bolton, Judge Martin Walsh, told him that his decision to overtake on such a dangerous spot on Green Lane had been “catastrophic”.

“You will, of course, live with the fact that you were responsible for taking the life of a friend,” the judge told him.

“Of course, for the family of Tariq Khan, the emotional pain that they will suffer will be deep and enduring.”