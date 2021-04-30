Bill Gates predicts “the end will come” for the crisis, saying in an interview on Sunday that a return to normal will arrive next year.

Bill Gates Predicts When ‘The End Will Come” for Crisis in World Wide

“We won’t have eradicated this disease, but we’ll be able to bring it down to very small numbers by the end of 2022,” Gates told the UK’s Sky News.

The Microsoft co-founder and co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in Seattle has been heavily invested in the response to the crisis in the U.S. and across the world.

Gates stepped down as chairman of Microsoft Corp. in 2014, has, through his philanthropic Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, committed at least $1.75 billion to the global response to crisis.

But Gates is facing criticism for his defense of patent protections on technologies, telling Sky News

that sharing the “recipe” for vaccines would not be helpful.

“There’s only so many factories in the world and people are very serious about the safety of vaccines,” Gates said.

“And so moving something that had never been done, moving a vaccine from say a J&J factory into a factory in India, it’s novel. It’s only because of our grants and expertise that that can happen at all.

“The thing that’s holding things back in this case is not intellectual property,” Gates continued. “It’s not like there’s some idle vaccine factory, with regulatory approval, that makes magically safe vaccines. You know, you’ve got to do the trial on these things. Every manufacturing process has to be looked at in a very careful way.”

Salon shared some of the blowback Gates was receiving and also pointed to a Guardian column on why patents shouldn’t get in the way of getting more vaccines out in the world.