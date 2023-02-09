Bill Gates finds love again. All you need to know about his new love

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is reportedly dating the wife of former CEO of Oracle Paula Hurd following his divorce from Melinda French Gates in August 2021.

The couple were spotted together watching the Men’s Singles Final at the Australian Open and have also been seen together at several sporting events.

Paula Hurd was married to Mark Hurd, CEO of the software company Oracle for 30 years, until his death in 2019, People.com reported. She is a graduate from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in business administration in 1984.

After college Paula Hurd began her decades-long career in sales and alliance management at a software company. Currently,

she works as a developer and organiser of a wide range of “memorable” event experiences for personal, corporate, and charitable occasions, her LinkedIn account notes.

As a philanthropist, Paula Hurd has helped the school’s Give Light Campaign reach its $1 billion mark with a $7 million donation in 2021. Paula is a mother to two children.

Bill Gates separated from Melinda Gates after 27 years of marriage. They announced it in May 2021 saying, “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

Bill Gates and Melinda have three children–Jennifer, Rory and Phoebe.