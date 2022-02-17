Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday during his first-ever visit to Pakistan.

Bill Gates Called on PM Imran Khan On His First-Ever Visit to Pakistan

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Gates “greatly appreciated steps [regarding polio eradication] in Pakistan, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) performance in relation to the Covid and initiatives such as the Ehsaas programme”.

Later in the day, PM Imran hosted a luncheon in Gates’ honour. The Prime Minister’s Office, which shared pictures from the luncheon, added that the Microsoft co-founder was visiting the country on the premier’s “special invitation”.

The prime minister said that it was a pleasure to welcome Gates to Pakistan.

“Apart from his many achievements, he is admired globally for his philanthropy. On behalf of our nation, I thank him for his immense contribution towards polio eradication and poverty alleviation initiatives,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gates met Planning and Development Minister and NCOC head Asad Umar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan.

In a statement, the NCOC said the philanthropist attended the forum’s morning session.

During the meeting, PM Imran Khan thanked the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation for its continued support and partnership with the Government of Pakistan in polio eradication.

He told Gates that his government is fully committed and determined towards polio eradication.

PM Imran Khan asserted that Afghanistan, being the primary source of polio incidence in Pakistan’s two bordering provinces, requires urgent international support to avert humanitarian

crisis.

“Pakistan is providing full support for the sake of 40 million Afghan people in need of basic amenities,” the prime minister informed the philanthropist.

In the meeting, the prime minister also directed deputy commissioners of the districts adjoining Afghanistan borders, particularly the southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to remain vigilant and proactive against contamination of poliovirus.

“The task force paid tributes to the 36 frontline workers and 14 law enforcement personnel who lost their lives during polio vaccination to the children across the country,” the statement from the PM Office said.

The Microsoft co-founder also visited the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) where he met Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar and other senior health officials.

In a statement issued by the national COVID-19 body, Gates along with his delegation attended the morning session where they were apprised about NCOC’s role and methodology, achievements since the start of the pandemic, the recent COVID -19 situation across Pakistan and various protocols placed by the government to control disease spread and ensure public safety and well being.

A comprehensive review of Pakistan’s efforts against Covid-19 was presented to visiting delegation.

Bill Gates took a keen interest in various initiatives by NCOC, particularly smart lockdown and micro smart lockdown strategy enforcement measures and Pakistan’s vaccine administration regime which enabled the authorities to formulate and implement a comprehensive COVID-19 response, read the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, NCOC chief Asad Umar acknowledged the efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation to support COVID-19 initiatives in Pakistan.

Gates appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints and introducing excellent initiatives and measures for public health safety.