Bill for Death Penalty for Child Abusers Passed in Azad Kashmir

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Cabinet on Thursday approved a bill seeking the death penalty for those found guilty of abusing children.

AJK minister Ahmed Raza Qadri presented the bill to the Cabinet Committee. The bill calls for the death penalty of those convicted of carrying out abuse against children.

The bill also calls for the courts to issue a verdict in such a case within 60 days of the incident and an officer of the deputy superintendent level would investigate the matter. If case is not solved in 60 days on 30 days grace period will be allowed to finalize the case.

Following the cabinet’s approval, the bill will now be presented to the AJK assembly. If the assembly passes the bill, it will become a law.

Child Abuse is unfortunately a common occurrence in Pakistan. Child abuse haunts Pakistani society due to many reasons. There are often chances that the

perpetrator might be a family member and the lack of communication gap between parents and their children and their blind trust for family members contributes to child abuse occurring in this society.

According to a report from Sahil, an NGO working for a safe environment for children and tackling child abuse there were about 2,321 cases of child abuse in 2007, 1838 in 2008, 2012 in 2009, 2252 in 2010 and 2303 in 2011.

In 2017, as per the report about 3445 cases were reported and the 2018 edition of the report indicated an alarming increase in child abuse cases. The scenario of Pakistan regarding child abuse in 2018 was quite alarming.

The extreme punishment will deter potential predators from assaulting and abusing minors.