A judge told a Derby teenager who smashed his way into his former school wearing a stab vest and armed with two knives he had no doubt he posed a “significant risk of serious harm” to the public.

Bilal Umar Smashed into His School Armed with Knives Is Jailed for 9 Years in Derby

Judge Shaun Smith called the actions of 18-year-old Bilal Umar at Landau Forte College “very, very, disturbing indeed”.

Then aged 17, the Chaddesden teen went to a gun shop to enquire about buying a rifle minutes before using a brick to break into the Fox Street secondary school, which had pupils, teachers and staff inside it.

Wearing a stab vest, which carried a Marvel character motif, and with the weapons he was bravely confronted by a teacher on a balcony.

And subsequent investigations revealed how in the build-up to the incident Umar, of Wiltshire Road, had carried out disturbing internet searches including looking at the Instagram account of a school shooter who killed 17 people in an attack in Florida.

Sending him to youth detention for nine years, Judge Shaun Smith QC said: “This is very, very, disturbing indeed and I have no hesitation in concluding that at this very moment in time, even despite your age of 18, you represent a significant risk to the public of serious harm.

“This was a school with hundreds of pupils in there, it was school time, they and the teachers were put in danger by you.

“I am very, very, concerned about the level of risk you present towards the public.”

Umar’s trial, in the summer, heard how 16 days before he forced

his way into the Fox Street college, the defendant posted a worrying message on Snapchat.

In it he said: “I’ve decided to do it, this school shooting at Landau and I want to get (kill) like 10. It’s going to be the first one in the UK.”

Then, on December 10 last year, he visited the Countryman of Derby gun shop to enquire about buying a semi-automatic rifle but as he was 17 at the time and didn’t have a firearms licence was not sold anything.

Victoria Rose, who prosecuted, said at 12.25pm the defendant was caught on CCTV outside his former school shadow boxing, “limbering up and making striking motions”.

CCTV footage then showed him use a brick to smash a glass entrance to the school which was locked as pupils were in lessons.

On the footage, the camera followed him as he first climbed through the smashed door and then down corridors past students, scaling steps and leaning over a bannister where he is challenged by a teacher.

Miss Rose said: “(The teacher) is seen to lower the hood the defendant was wearing over his head to check he is the person he thinks he is.

“It is quite clear he has several layers of clothing on.

“He was wearing a stab vest, the police arrived and on him were two knives, one of which was hidden in the stab vest.”

Miss Rose said Umar was arrested and taken to the police station where he was seen by a nurse.

She said: “He told her he had been awake all night thinking and planning what he was going to do.”

Miss Rose said as part of the investigation police seized his electronics devices which were analysed.