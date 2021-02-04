Bilal Saeed Who Danced in Mosque Now Hits A Famale, His Brother’s Partner

A video of Renowned singer Bilal Saeed’s fight at his Lahore residence is circulating on social media today (Thursday).

In the video, the ‘12 saal’ singer can be seen beating a boy and a girl, while some security personnel are trying to stop the scuffle.

Rumours are rife that the couple with whom Saeed is being violent is in fact his own brother and sister in law. The most shocking of all, the 32-year-old singer can be spotted kicking the woman repeatedly in the presence of police.

In the short clip, the heated argument seems to turn in a full-blown fight where apart from a verbal dispute the singer and the people around are getting violent. Despite being physically restrained by the police, there is no stop to the physical fight.

According to police, the incident occurred on January

10 within the remits of Sundar Police Station.

The police said that Bilal Saeed had moved an application against his brother for registration of an FIR.

They said that no case was registered in the incident after the matter was resolved between the two brothers.

When contacted by the media, Bilal Saeed’s manager refused to comment on the issue.

Comments of discouragement poured in as #ShameonyouBilalSaeed started trending on social media platforms. A mix of shock and utter disappointment gripped the fans seeing their favourite singer losing his calm.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against singer Bilal Saeed and actor Saba Qamar following their video song Qubool controversy at Wazir Khan Mosque in Lahore.

The act of filming a music video at the mosque had hurt the religious sentiments of the public and the duo received backlash.

A Pakistani singer-songwriter and music producer by profession, Bilal started his career in 2011 and gained popularity through his debut single ’12 Saal’ and ‘Adhi Adhi Raat’ in 2012.