Biggest Ever Hoarder Estimated Value of Unopened Parcels £4Million in Nottingham

Britain’s biggest ever hoarder who crammed a £4 million treasure trove of more than 60,000 items into a terraced house, a rental flat, two garages and 24 wheelie bins has been pictured for the first time.

Ramann Shukla, 64, left behind an enormous hoard stacked floor to ceiling in every room of his mother’s three-bedroom property in Nottingham when he died of a heart attack earlier this year.

Mr Shukla’s collection mostly consisted of unopened parcels and was so vast that he had to move into a bed and breakfast for the last year of his life because he ran out of room for himself.

He rented a one bedroom flat, two garages, part of a neighbour’s garden and 24 council wheelie bins to stash all his stuff which he started collecting in 2002.

Stunned auctioneers were called to clear the house by Mr Shukla’s brother who had no idea of the sheer scale of his sibling’s collection.

It took a team of eight

men in three vans 180 hours over six weeks to empty the house of all the items.

The 60,000 plus items will now go up for auction with Unique Auctions between October 22 and 25.

The overall estimate for the hoard has been put anywhere between £500,000 and £4m.

The collection will be sold in a massive 4 day auction from Thursday 22nd to Sunday 25th October.



Viewing will take place on Tuesday 20th and Wednesday 21st October .

