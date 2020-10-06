Big Fat DRIVE-IN Desi Wedding in Audis, Land Rovers and Lamborghinis in Essex

A drive-in wedding, with 250 guests watching groom and bride tie the knot from Audis, Land Rovers and Lamborghinis on a 500-acre Essex estate to get around the 15-person limit.

After the ceremony, bride Roma Popat and groom Vinal Patel, both 30, toured the grounds in a golf buggy, waving as parked-up friends and family honked their horns.

Guests were welcomed to the unique event on Friday with a hamper containing tasty snacks – as well as safety instructions, anti-bacterial hand gel and bin liners for their rubbish.

Guests could order food from a dedicated website to be delivered by waiters, but were only allowed to leave their vehicles only to use toilet cabins.

Another 300 guests from all over the world also watched the live footage of the couple saying their vows at Braxted Park, a stunning country house in Chelmsford, Essex, via video link.

Weddings at the venue cost up to £15,000, although this includes catering and use of the house.

Marketing executive Roma, of Southgate, north London, said

that she and IT consultant Vinal were originally due to marry in April.

During stay at home restrictions, they took the difficult decision to postpone their wedding until October.

Roma said: ‘At the time, we did not understand the severity of the situation and were still holding out hope that we could have a re-arranged wedding for 700 guests, as originally planned.’

When wedding ceremonies and sit-down receptions were limited to 30 people because of the pandemic, the couple hit upon the idea of a unique drive-in cinema-style event.

The bride explained: ‘A lot of our family and friends were saying they would like to watch coverage of our ceremony in small groups in their gardens.

The north Londoners, who got engaged in December 2018, went to watch the movie Bad Boys at a local drive-in cinema for research purposes.

Roma said: ‘We saw how people were parked and how the technology and food ordering worked.

‘We spent more time looking around us than watching the movie and thought the whole thing was amazing.’

By the time of Friday’s wedding, the wedding gathering limit had been further reduced to 15 by the government.