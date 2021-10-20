Big Boss to announce worst punishment for housemates

The famous Indian TV reality show ‘Big Boss’ has announced the worst punishment for the housemates as they all behave in a house out of their anger.

Big Boss 15 is breaking all its previous TRP records in its new show, as the new promo revealed shows that all the housemates are evicted by Big Boss and will have to stay in the garden area, which has been turned into a jungle for the current season.

Though the new promotional video released shows the voice-over tells the contestants that, “You will now

be residents of the jungle, the housemates of Bigg Boss will face three major blows now”.

Earlier, the promo released showed, actors, climbing on each other, pulling each other by their clothes, and even kicking each other to win the task.

Big Boss gives a stern warning to all the contestants after a massive fight broke out in the house, the contestants were warned to stop their ill-mannered behavior or otherwise to face strict actions.

Moreover, fans showed their concern over the wild behavior of housemates and asked Big Boss to evict all the members immediately.