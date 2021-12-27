‘Best decisions of your life are unplanned’: Actor Afzar Rehman

Pakistani actor Azfar Rehman has finally revealed the reason for keeping his personal life private and away from the media limelight.

While disclosing the reason behind keeping his personal life private, Azfar Rehman said that he is happily married since last five years and had been blessed with a baby boy as well.

“Life is great Allhamdulillah! I keep my personal life private because of the trolling and stuff,” Rehman said. According to the actor, he does not want

to subject his family to it. “My wife does not like to be on social media,” he maintained.

“Whenever I ask her to put a family picture on social media she immediately refuses, and I respect her decision,” he added. “My wife Fiya was actually my distant friend,” he maintained.

“There was a point in my life when I decided to get married and she was the girl with whom I thought I could spend the rest of my life,” he added. “I believe the best decisions of your life are unplanned”, maintained Azfar Rehman.