Belarus has announced a visa-free travel facility for the passport holders of 76 countries including Pakistan.

Belarus Announces Visa Free Travel Facility For Pakistanis

India, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Egypt Indonesia, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Singapore, Italy, Belgium, and Greece are also among the 76 countries.

In an official statement, the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that citizens of 76 countries can now avail visa-free access to Belarus and they can stay in the country for 30 days, including the arrival and departure days.

To enjoy visa-free travel, visitors must possess a valid passport, medical insurance with the minimum coverage of at least €10,000, and assets equal to at least two base amounts for each day of stay, with 29 Belarusian Ruble being the base amount.

Visitors must also arrive and depart from Minsk National Airport, Brest Bretagne Airport, Vitebsk Vostochny

Airport, Gomel Airport, Grodno Airport, and Mogilev Airport to avail visa-free travel.

This condition doesn’t apply to visitors flying between Russia and Belarus.

If they intend to stay in Belarus for more than 10 days, visitors must also register with the local office of the Citizenship and Migration Department or on the website of the unified portal of electronic services.

In addition to these requirements, Pakistan passport holders must also possess a valid multiple-entry visa of one of EU members or Schengen countries and return air tickets from any of the above-mentioned airports to enjoy visa-free travel to Belarus.

With this development, Pakistani passport holders once again enjoy visa-free access to 32 countries. Pakistani passport’s rank on the Henley Passport Index remained unchanged on 113th position for Q4 2021 but the number of countries its holders enjoy visa-free access to got reduced to 31 from 32 in Q3 2021.