Former host Shaista Lodhi has recently opened up about her personal life in a Ramzan transmission show.

Being Married to Divorced for 12 Years Has Taught Me a Lot: Shaista Lodhi

Shaista Lodhi, during an interview, shared with the host that how her overnight fame was nothing but the effort of her own family who had trained her into a mature and sensible woman.

Upon being asked about her journey from being being married to divorced, Shaista Lodhi asserted that she sees it from a different angle because it was a beautiful journey for her. “The journey may become the subject of discussion but the truth stays with you.” Lodhi continued, “This experience of being married for 12 years has taught me a lot.

According to her, she calls marriage a ‘beautiful’ passage because it gave me my kids, wisdom, and relationships beyond marriage.

She also shared that she had a special bond with her now ex-mother-in-law whom she was so close to that she can say she was like her own mother. “My marriage did not end on a bad note but on a positive one.

”The host-cum-actor added, “When it comes to a failed relationship, I would like to say that I may be a great daughter or mother but at the same time I may be lacking in something else.

When Yasir asked her about how she manages to keep her kids in contact with their paternal side, Lodhi said, “I cannot part my kids from their family. After their father’s demise, they have become very close to their grandmother.

She concluded that as a mother, she believes that kids are meant to mingle and talk to their family members even if their parents may not be on talking terms because it’s not their fault.